Why Mark Zuckerberg wants everyone to read Henry Kissinger's book about world order

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 2015 New Year’s resolution was to read an important book every two weeks and discuss it with the Facebook community.

Zuckerberg’s book club, A Year of Books, has focused on big ideas that influence global society and business. He took a month off from his last pick due to the birth of his daughter Max (we’ll excuse it), but he’s back with his 22nd selection, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s 2014 book “World Order.”

In it, the 91-year-old Kissinger spends less time drawing from his own career serving in the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations than he does analysing the ways different parts of the world have understood the concept of empire and political power for centuries, and how the modern global economy has brought them together in often tense or violent ways.

“However the reader may regard the author’s own historical baggage, the book puts the problems of today’s world and America’s role in that increasingly interconnected and increasingly riven world into useful — and often illuminating — context,” writes Michiko Kakutani for the New York Times, noting that its arrival late last year during rising tensions with Russia and conflict with ISIS “could not be more timely.”

Over the past year, Zuckerberg has used his book club to explore with his followers the dynamics of power and its relationship to culture, religion, wealth distribution, scientific progress, and leadership. Kissinger’s book is a deep dive into the roles politics and history play into the way nations evolve and interact with each other.

Zuckerberg explained his choice on his personal Facebook page:

[It’s] about foreign relations and how we can build peaceful relationships throughout the world. This is important for creating the world we all want for our children, and that’s what I’m thinking about these days.

And before announcing his pick he joked that his latest selection would be “Quantum Physics for Babies,” which he bought to read to his daughter. “I am loving reading to Max. Next year looks like it’s going to be A Year of Children’s Books!” he said.

