Why Mark Bouris and Macquarie Bank's Marcus Droga will spend Friday under police guard

Yellow Brick Road’s Mark Bouris. Photo: Bloomberg

Yellow Brick Road’s executive chairman, Mark Bouris, and Macquarie Bank’s investment advisor, Marcus Droga are doing time under police guard in Sydney’s Martin Place on Friday, and are hoping to raise funds for bail from passers by.

Before anyone calls the lawyers, it’s for a good cause – Bouris and Droga are being locked up in mock cells to raise money for the PCYC’S ‘Time4Kids’ program, which focuses on youth development and crime prevention, as part of National Youth Week.

Bouris is one of the state’s top fundraisers having posted over $2,480 in bail so far and will be doing porridge from 10am this Friday until he’s bailed, with Droga going behind bars at 1pm.

More details on Time4Kids are here.

