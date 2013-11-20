Marissa Mayer: I Like To Go On International Trips With My Employees

Yahoo Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff says he’s blown away by Marissa Mayer’s ability to nurture employee talent. So he told her Tuesday night during an onstage interview at the

Dreamforceconference in San Francisco.

During the interview he asked her what her secret is.

She said she travels with employees on big long international trips.

Not an executive entourage, but brand new product managers.

She takes them to places like Israel or China or Japan.

“In our industry, in the digital world, it’s always about designing for global. It’s hard to design for global if you haven’t seen how people use their phones in Israel or use their laptops in China,” she explained.

“Bringing new product managers in and asking them to design for global is really daunting. So one thing I do is travel with them. They get to learn and I get to learn,” she said.

This helps her get to know her employees, she says, because “one of the things that happens, when you are in an usual place, is it bonds you to the people you are with.”

