Marissa Mayer Explains Why She Posed Upside Down In That Vogue Spread

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer stirred up buzz and controversy when she struck a sultry pose for Vogue back in August.

Michael Arrington, the former co-editor of TechCrunch, interviewed Mayer today at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF conference, where he asked her about some of her posing choices. Mayer said photographer Mikael Jansson told her it was a story of unconventional leadership, “so don’t pose conventionally”.

Here is one of the most popular photos from the piece:

Twitter/Reformed Broker Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer posed for Vogue in August

