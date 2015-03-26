‘The Office’/NBC Steve Carell as Michael Scott in ‘The Office.’

Most likely you have a bad boss or you are one.

According to Gallup’s State of the American Workplace report, only 22% of American employees are engaged and thriving in their jobs, and that’s largely because they don’t feel recognised by their managers.

San Francisco-based human resources company Achievers says many organisations misunderstand management as the management of people instead of the management of work, which can be the difference between micromanaging and leading.

Achievers, which works with clients like Samsung and Microsoft, has created a presentation illustrating the main ideas of Jody Thompson and Cali Ressler’s book “Why Managing Sucks and How to Fix It.” We’ve published it here with their permission.

