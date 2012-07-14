Why Living Together Before Marriage Is A Bad Idea [Infographic]

Proponents of cohabitation say that it gives couples a chance to try each other out before making a big commitment.



But studies show that couples who live together before marriage are less likely to be together 20 years later.

This infographic by MyMove.com and posted at visual.ly illustrates data from the Census and a University of Virginia marriage expert.

Check it out:

Source: MyMove.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.