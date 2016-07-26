8 reasons why living in a city is terrible for you

Samantha Lee

Over half the world’s population lives in a city — and that population is growing. With more people comes more traffic, pollution, and noise, all of which take a toll on our health and well-being.

Here are different ways living in a city is a terrible decision.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Tanya Lewis contributed to this story.

NOW WATCH: Stunning time-lapse shows what LA skies would look like without pollution

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.