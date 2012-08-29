Why LinkedIn Just Expanded Its Ad Products In 200 Countries

Here’s what the ads look like.

LinkedIn just made huge new bet on global expansion.Although the networking site operates in 200 countries, until today, companies could only buy LinkedIn Ads in English. Quel dommage.



Catering to its growing user-base, LinkedIn today began offering ads in 17 different languages, including Japanese, Czech, Indonesian, Malay, and Russian.

The site itself has operated in 17 local languages since June 30 of this year.

According to LinkedIn’s blog, the expansion “allows a finance executive in Brazil to use Spanish to connect with clients in Spain, while a tech company in Hong Kong can frame its message in Dutch to pursue customers in Amsterdam.” (See examples, right).

If you look at LinkedIn’s net revenue by geographic location, as disclosed in the company’s SEC filings, you can see that the company needs to become less dependent on America:

Even though LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 81 per cent in the United states in the six months that ended June 30, that’s actually LinkedIn’s most modest percentage growth compared to other geographic regions. Canada, Latin America, and South America increased by 152 per cent; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by 104 per cent; and the Asian Pacific increased by 165 per cent.

LinkedIn’s international revenue increased by $42.7 million and $81.4 million in the three months and the six months that ended on June 30, respectively.

Clearly, LinkedIn expects future revenue growth to be more aggressive abroad than in the U.S.

