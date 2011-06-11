Why LinkedIn Does Not Generate Revenue From Its Monster Userbase

IKO Systems estimates

A study released yesterday addresses the following question: As LinkedIn rushes to increase its user base (now around 100m+ users), does its size really generate revenues?Linkedin converts 0.8% of its active users into premium subscribers.



With 250k premium subscribers, LinkedIn is far behind its small European competitors. Among its European competitors, Xing converts up to 20% of its active users and Viadeo around 10% of them. Cheaper and more aggressive on the premium product, its competitors are far more efficient in generating direct revenues from memberships.

LinkedIn users not addicted enough for advertisers

While Facebook generates billions of advertising revenues, LinkedIn clearly suffers from a lack of addiction. The average time spent per visit by its active users is under 9 minutes, while Facebook keeps its users above 25min.

Therefore, a returning visitor on LinkedIn views 30 pages a month and Facebook about 1,000!