Lily Collins says she didn’t see her wedding venue until the day she walked down the aisle

Lily Collins recently spoke with Nylon about everything from “Emily in Paris” to her wedding.

She said she never toured her wedding venue because she was in France.

The publication also reported that Collins planned her decor and reception menu virtually.

Lily Collins quietly married director Charlie McDowell in early September.

And speaking to Nylon this month, the “Emily in Paris” star shared a surprising detail about her nuptials.

According to Collins, she planned her wedding while filming the second season of her Netflix show in France. As a result, she didn’t get the chance to see her Colorado wedding venue until the day she walked down the aisle.

“I was in the midst of planning it while shooting the show, nine hours ahead,” Collins told Nylon about her wedding. “Finishing filming and then Zooming with people and answering emails.”

As Nylon reported, Collins also virtually planned her menu without being able to attend any tastings, and her decor without having seen her venue in person.

Still, Collins told the publication that the planning process “was very exciting and great” despite it “all happening at once.”

“It’s so nice to be able to finally say that I’m a wife,” she added. “Sometimes it makes me feel very old.”

Collins and McDowell married at Colorado’s luxury Dunton resort. She wore a long-sleeved, Ralph Lauren gown made from lace for the occasion, and completed her wedding-day attire with a hooded cape.

Approximately one year earlier, the couple became engaged while visiting Arizona’s Sedona desert.

Collins described their engagement as “the purest joy” in an Instagram post, and shared photos of her engagement ring, which could have cost between $US75,000 ($AU99,395) and $US100,000 ($AU132,527).