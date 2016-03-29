A simple reaction has a surprising effect on your health

As cheesy as it sounds, the expression “laughter is the best medicine” may hold a lot of truth.

Letting out a giggle or losing your breath over a hilarious joke has some surprising health benefits.

Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, created this graphic to show just how many ways laughter can positively impact your life. Check it out:

