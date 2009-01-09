Why Larry Flynt's Porn Bailout Makes Sense*

So, Larry Flynt and Joe Francis asked Congress for a $5 billion porn industry bailout. Hahaha. Very clever publicity stunt and distraction for about 30 minutes yesterday. But wait, maybe we can learn a little something from it.



Remember what Larry Flynt said: “It’s time for Congress to rejuvenate the sexual appetite of America.”

But that’s totally ridiculous, imagine if someone said that a auto baillout would rejuvenate people’s desire to buy cars, or that a bank bailout would create good lending opportunities.

Oh wait. Never Mind.

*Perhaps the title should be Why Larry Flynt’s Porno Bailout Makes As Much Sense As Any Other Industry Bailout.

