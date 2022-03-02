Search

Why kombucha makers spend millions to make the drink less boozy

Abby Narishkin,Victoria Barranco,Yin Liao ,Naomi Bradford,Brittany Stephanis

  • 1% to 3% alcohol by volume (ABV) naturally occurs in kombucha. 
  • But US tax code requires kombucha’s ABV to never go over .5%.
  • Producers spend millions to control the alcohol. If they don’t remove it, they could face tax penalties.

 

