Kids Meals Are Losing Popularity Because Children Think They're Too Cool For Them

Kids meals just aren’t as popular as they used to be, reports Sandra Pedicini at the Orlando Sentinel. The biggest impact seems to be on menus targeted at older children. For instance, Burger King had to discontinue its Big Kids Meal, which was aimed at children aged 7-12.



Why? Kids are becoming disinterested in, well, being kids.

Here’s what’s contributing to the decline, according to the report:

Kids want to emulate their parents and eat what they eat, so they’re attracted to the types of food that their parents get, shunning the kiddie fare.

Also, many parents think that kids meals are unhealthy, so they keep their kids away from them. They also try to save money by ordering from a value menu or just splitting a meal with their kids.

Toys aren’t even working as well anymore. Last year, kids meals with toys dropped by 6 per cent, according to consumer research firm NPD Group.

