Kevin Durant Didn't Watch Russell Westbrook's Free Throws Because He Thinks He's Bad Luck

With 6.4 seconds in the Thunder’s 105-104 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, Kevin Durant turned his back to Russell Westbrook taking three foul shots, shots that ultimately won Oklahoma City Game 5.

In the past couple of days the photo of Durant sitting and staring away from the action has become a viral meme.

But why did Durant do this?

In an interview with NewsOK.com, Durant said he didn’t watch Westbrook’s shots because: “I think I’m just bad luck”.

Durant told NewsOK.com Thunder reporter Darnell Mayberry that he’s pulled this stunt all season long due to his apparent bad luck.

But Durant isn’t just bad luck on the basketball court. He says when he goes to see his favourite NFL team, the Redskins, play they always lose, and when he goes to is alma mater, The University of Texas games, they lose too.

“Every time I watch something it’s not going the way I want it to go. So I have to turn my head,” Durant told NewsOK.com.

When asked by Mayberry if he’d do it again, Durant didn’t flinch: “Yeah. I mean, it worked.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.