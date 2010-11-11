Why Keith Olbermann Is No Journalist

The uproar over his brief suspension from MSNBC just shows how confused the media has become over who is a commentator and who is a journalist. Meghan McCain on why Olbermann shouldn’t be held to the wrong standards.



The media has been in an uproar over the “indefinite suspension” of Keith Olbermann from his prime-time MSNBC show Countdown because of campaign donations that he didn’t have permission to make. Journalists from both the right and left have been chattering about every angle possible since it happened and about what exactly this says about the state of journalism today. All of a sudden a question that has been an undercurrent in much of our blogging/commentary/journalism hybrid has surfaced front and centre.

