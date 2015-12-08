Why Kayla Itsines doesn't want to know when there's a problem in her business

Photo: Kayla Itsines/ Facebook.

When you’re running a business it’s a juggle to be across the critical areas of the company — what’s performing well, or not — and to know how involved you should be in each task without losing focus of your priorities as a leader.

For fitness advocate Kayla Itsines, the “leave it to the team” approach works best for her eponymous brand.

“In the business I’m the community relations manager,” Itsines said after launching her app, Sweat with Kayla.

“I handle social, I handle what is posted. On the backend it’s Tobi (her business, and life partner). With the app development, I know what I want it to look like, I know how I want it to work, I know the guides and then I give that to Tobi.”

Even when it comes to sales she doesn’t get involved, which also means Itsines can avoid answering Business Insider’s questions about her product.

“I swear on my dog’s life. I don’t know [how many guides I’ve sold],” she said. “[Tobi] knows the answer to those questions.”

Itsines says her strategy allows her to focus on support and communication with customers. In this instance, ignorance brings a certain bliss.

“If I [get involved] it will effect me and I’ll feel like I have let the community down. So I stay happy, I stay positive and I focus on the girls.”

The approach is so strict that even when her world tour looked like it was going to be cancelled, the team still didn’t say anything to Itsines.

“For example Tobi and the team knew the world tour was about to be cancelled… we couldn’t get a place. And they knew, and they were like ‘do not tell Kayla’. Luckily they worked it out,” she said.

Tobi and Itsines. Photo: Kayla Itsines/ Facebook.

She said had she known, her social media accounts would have been effected and her customers would have noticed something was wrong.

“For me to find that out I would ignore my phone for the day to try and help,” she said.

“I don’t want to make myself seem silly because I don’t want to know, but I have chosen to do it that way specifically because I do get very emotionally involved.

“If I was to know then I would really want to fix it and my focus would change.

“People say in business you should be making logical business decisions not emotional decisions, and that’s why Tobi and I make a great team,” she said.

