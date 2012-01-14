Katy Perry's Preacher Parents Want Her To Date Tim Tebow -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

flickr
- Olivia Munn goes totally nude to save the animals. Eat your heart out, Brad Richards.
- Heather Locklear hospitalized after taking a dangerous mix of prescription drugs and alcohol.
- Madonna’s 24-year-old boyfriend demands she rub his feet.
- Tila Tequila is converting to Judaism. Jews say “no thanks.”
- Kelly Osbourne sports new grandma-style grey hair. And her mum hates it.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron backstage at the Critics Choice Awards.
- Katy Perry’s religious parents want her next mate to be a nice Christian boy. Like Tim Tebow. Matchmaker matchmaker, make me a match!
