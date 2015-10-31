This is why Katie Holmes owed Leah Remini an apology

The mystery behind Katie Holmes’ apology to Leah Remini earlier on Friday has been solved.

On Friday’s “20/20,” Remini described how the former Mrs. Tom Cruise contributed to getting her punished by the Church of Scientology.

For Remini, it actually began with Cruise. She said that she had become critical of the movie star. She felt his behaviour was damaging the public’s view of the church.

“I was saying that I didn’t think he was becoming of Scientologists, jumping on couches, and attacking Matt Lauer, to attacking Brooke Shields,” Remini explained. “What the hell is this guy doing? We need to rein it in. We need to stop all this. And he just needs to be an actor.”

Remini says she was “immediately dealt with” and accused of projecting her own problems onto Cruise. But to her surprise, Remini was invited to Cruise and Holmes’ wedding.

Getty Images Leah Remini and Marc Anthony at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ wedding in 2006.

While at the wedding, Remini saw things that bothered her. Afterward, she filed what’s known as a “knowledge report” with the church in which she detailed what she viewed was wrong in the organisation.

“I thought I now see where the cracks are in our church,” Remini remembered. “And it’s [the leader of the Church of Scientology] Dave Miscavige. It’s Tom Cruise. They were bringing Scientology down.”

She was then sent to their headquarters in Clearwater Florida for three to four months for punishment.

Remini would then find out that several members had written knowledge reports about her behaviour at the wedding. They accused of her being loud and rude, for switching tables, for upgrading her hotel room, among other bad behaviour.

She also found out that one of those people who complained about her was Holmes.

In 2012, Holmes left Cruise after six years of marriage and fleed Scientology with their daughter, Suri. That was an eye-opener for Remini.

“I said, ‘Where’s my apology?’ Remini recalled. On Friday, the 45-year-old actress finally got it.

Holmes released the following statement to press: “I regret having upset Leah in the past and wish her only the best in the future.”

Remini has yet to comment on the apology.

During the interview, Remini also explained how she was punished for saying something to Cruise and Holmes during a social visit when Cruise was “forcibly kissing” the ‘Dawson’s Creek” actress.

I said, ‘Eh, get a frickin’ room?’ and, well, I was written up for that,” Remini said.

Holmes has been very tight lipped about Scientology since leaving Cruise. But the “Mission Impossible” actor did confirm in a court deposition that Holmes left the marriage to protect Suri from Scientology.

Remini, who joined Scientology with her mother at 8, began to clash more with Scientology. Her biggest sticking point would become the disappearance of her friend and Miscavige’s wife, Shelly. Remini left Scientology in July 2013. Her own daughter was also coming of age in the organisation, and Remini said she didn’t want that life for her.

