Why Katie Holmes says she walked away from the Batman movies and has no regrets

In 2005, Katie Holmes was cast as the romantic lead opposite Christian Bale in Warner Bros.’ reboot of the Batman franchise, “Batman Begins.”

It was Holmes’ biggest role since the end of the hit TV show that made her a star, “Dawson’s Creek.”

But after the global success of “Batman Begins” (it made over $370 million worldwide), Holmes did not return for the 2008 sequel, “The Dark Knight.” Her character, Rachel Dawes, was taken over by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

That led to speculation that director Christopher Nolan recast the role. Audiences and critics alike generally felt Holmes’ performance was forgettable.

But Nolan revealed in the lead-up to “The Dark Night” that he had wanted Holmes to return.

“Katie wasn’t available for the role, which I wasn’t very happy about, but these things happen, and I was very, very fortunate that Maggie [Gyllenhaal] was able to take it over,” he said.

Gyllenhaal even personally reached out to Holmes to get her approval to take on the role.

Holmes told Business Insider in a recent interview promoting her new feature directing debut, “All We Had,” that she didn’t have regrets about walking away from the Batman franchise.

“You know, I really enjoyed working on the first one and I wish I could have worked with Chris Nolan again,” Holmes said. “It was a decision that I made at that time and it was right for me at that moment, so I don’t have any regrets. I think that Maggie did a wonderful job. But I really hope that I get to work with Chris some day.”

Holmes didn’t get anymore specific about why exactly she left the franchise at that time.

Along with starring in “All We Had,” Holmes will next be seen in the miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot,” playing Jacqueline Kennedy, and Steven Soderbergher’s “Logan Lucky.” Both come out next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.