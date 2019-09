Please enable Javascript to watch this video Kale chips are addictive and surprisingly expensive. Brad Gruno, the owner and founder of Brad's Raw Food, explains why he sells this popular snack at such a high price point. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Keep up with BI Video on Facebook and YouTube

