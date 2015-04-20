Jon Stewart explains why he's leaving 'the most perfect job in the world'

AP Stewart has been the host of ‘The Daily Show’ for 16 years, since 1999.

The Guardian’s Hadley Freemanhas a great feature on outgoing “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, who finally explains why he quit the show that made him one of the most respected news broadcasters in the world.

Although he calls hosting Comedy Central’s late night satirical news show “the most perfect job in the world,” Stewart told Freeman that he has become less and less satisfied in his role. The comedian announced in February that he would leave the show by the end of the year.

“Honestly, it was a combination of the limitations of my brain and a format that is geared towards following an increasingly redundant process, which is our political process. I was just thinking, ‘Are there other ways to skin this cat?,'” Stewart said in his interview with The Guardian.

While the host was having increasing dissatisfaction, Freeman reports, Stewart hinted that the tipping point may have been the prospect of covering the upcoming 2016 presidential election.

“I’d covered an election four times, and it didn’t appear that there was going to be anything wildly different about this one,” Stewart said.

However, the race does provide incoming host Trevor Noah with an abundance of good material for when he takes Stewart’s seat later this year.

“For the show, you don’t want to leave when the cupboard’s bare. So I think it’s a better introduction when you have something providing you with assisted fuel, like a presidential campaign,” the departing host said.

Check out the full interview at The Guardian >>

