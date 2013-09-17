CHART: Why Johnny Manziel's Loss To Alabama Should Actually Help His Heisman Hopes

Alabama beat Texas A&M which caused some to wonder if Manziel’s hopes to win another Heisman Trophy were gone. But in addition to throwing for 464 yards and five touchdowns, Manziel also did something that has never been done before.

Texas A&M scored 42 points, the most points ever allowed by an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban. Also, if we looked at just Saban’s last 56 games (2009-13), Bama has allowed at least 29 points just three times, and two of those were by the Manziel-led Aggies. Over that span, Bama has held opponents not quarterbacked by Johnny Football to just 10.7 points per game.

There is also recent history that shows Heisman-winning quarterbacks are not strangers to losing. Four of the last five quarterbacks to win the award lost at least two games and two of those lost at least four games.

Manziel may not win his second Heisman Trophy. But Saturday’s performance should help his chances, not hurt them…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.