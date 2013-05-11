20 Reasons Why Rays Manager Joe Maddon Is The Craziest Person In Baseball

Joe Maddon may be the quirkiest person in baseball.
He is the ultimate players manager, constantly doing things never seen before in the sport, all in an effort to keep things fresh for his players so that they can perform at their highest level.
His antics range from the clubhouse to the field. And in many cases, he is influencing how the game of baseball is evolving.
On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at some of his crazier moments since becoming manager in 2006…
He only accepted the job as Rays manager after making it clear to management that he needed two days off during the season to attend his (then) girlfriend's graduation from law school
He started the fad in baseball where teams dress up under a specific theme for road trips, such as the Nerds trip in 2012
And he was once ejected for saying 'I love you' to an umpire after the umpire told him not to say another word.
Reason No. 761 why @raysjoemaddon is awesome--he brought a DJ to Rays clubhouse to loosen things up. Yes, seriously: twitter.com/RaysBaseball/s…
-- Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 20, 2013
Going to miss @pink at the Times Forum 2nite but would love to have her throw out 1st pitch at tomorrow's game vs Tigers or take BP.
-- Joe Maddon (@RaysJoeMaddon) February 27, 2013
He received a shaving cream pie to the face during a live interview and still managed to find his mark on the ground
Joe Maddon was the first to wear the 'Elmer Fudd' cap during the 2008 World Series. He was laughed at then, but now many players wear them.
He once challenged MLB's silly rule about no hoodies in the dugout and the players had his back. MLB ultimately changed the rule.
Maddon is redefining how defence is played by shifting players more than twice as much as any other team. He will even shift against right-handed batters, something that was once unheard of.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.