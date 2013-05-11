20 Reasons Why Rays Manager Joe Maddon Is The Craziest Person In Baseball

Joe Maddon may be the quirkiest person in baseball.



He is the ultimate players manager, constantly doing things never seen before in the sport, all in an effort to keep things fresh for his players so that they can perform at their highest level.

His antics range from the clubhouse to the field. And in many cases, he is influencing how the game of baseball is evolving.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at some of his crazier moments since becoming manager in 2006…

