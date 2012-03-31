Why Jim Cramer Loses 1 Pound Per Week During Earnings Season

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Yesterday we got a chance to see Jim Cramer speak at the TEDxWallStreet conference that was held at the NYSE.He explained how he gets up at 2:27 every day, even though he goes to sleep at 11:00 PM.



He also talked about the Draconian measures he takes to guarantee that nothing from the taping of Mad Money (which shoots right after the market closes) leaks out before it airs (at 6 PM).

The basic gist of the talk was that Cramer does not stop working from the moment he gets up until he goes to sleep, basically with the exception of his drive home from work, and eating dinner.

And during earnings season, he skips dinner, because he’s so focused and busy following what’s happening in stocks.

And so, he says, during this period, he loses one pound per week.

That’s dedication.

