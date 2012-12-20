There's A Theory That The Jets Won't Start Tim Tebow Because They're Afraid He'll Play Well

Photo: AP

The Jets quarterback situation has been an utter mess all season and now Rex Ryan is turning to third string quarterback Greg McElroy.A source told Dan Patrick that Ryan won’t start Tim Tebow because he is worried about the public backlash if Tebow plays well, since many will wonder why it didn’t happen sooner.



If true, it would fit perfectly with what many already think: the Jets are more concerned about public criticism than they are about winning football games.

John Lynch of Fox Sports told Patrick that, in addition to the immediate chaos that would be created by Tebow playing well, there is also the storm that would ensue in the off-season and how the Jets may be trying to avoid that scenario.

Ironically, many believe that owner Woody Johnson only brought Tebow in to create a media buzz around the team and to make the Jets relevant. However, Johnson may have failed to realise that even Tebow needs to play to remain relevant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.