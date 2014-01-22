Jessica Alba Went Against Advice Not To Start A Company That Has Since Raised $US52 Million

Jessica Alba is a triple threat as an actress, mother, and entrepreneur.

Alba appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to discuss motherhood, her new role in IFC’s “The Spoils of Babylon,” and her family company.

Now two years old, The Honest Company makes non-toxic baby products including diapers and household cleaners.

Fallon asked why the actress decided to start a baby company and the answer was simple for the young mum of two.

“I wanted clean, safe, effective products that were affordable and beautifully designed and I couldn’t find that in the marketplace,” said Alba. “… There wasn’t really a family brand that spoke to me as a young mum.”

In addition to diapers and baby products, the Honest Company started rolling out cribs this year which can be converted as a child grows from infant, to toddler, and then a full-size bed for children.

Alba says not everyone thought the family company was a smart move for the “Sin City” actress.

“People thought I was nuts,” said Alba. The actress says people’s reactions ranged from, “‘Can you just do a perfume or something?'” to “‘Baby diapers, really?””

It turns out diapers were a good investment. Alba’s start-up has taken off since January 2012, raising a total of $52 million.

After their chat, the duo played ping pong in a massive double turtleneck sweater against Late Night announcer Steve Higgins and James Poyser of “The Roots.”

