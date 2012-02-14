The Sequence Of Events That Led To Jeremy Lin Starting For The Knicks Will Melt Your Brain

Photo: www.youtube.com and www.youtube.com

Linsanity would have never happened if it wasn’t for a precise series of events that dates back to LeBron’s “Decision” in the summer in 2010.If the Knicks hadn’t given up so much for Carmelo Anthony, or the Rockets decided not to splash the cash on an overpriced Haitian centre, or Baron Davis was a better healer, none of this would have ever happened.



But alas, it did.

Here’s how Jeremy Lin got his chance with the Knicks:

July 9, 2010 — The Knicks miss out on signing LeBron James. So they settle for Amare Stoudemire and free-agent point guard Raymond Felton.

July 17, 2010 — Undrafted Harvard point guard Jeremy Lin dominates overall #1 pick John Wall in a Summer League game. He gets signed by the Golden State Warriors four days later.

November 19, 2010 — Felton scores 35 points and notches 11 assists in a win against Golden State. He becomes a fan favourite and it’s clear that he’s a good fit in Mike D’Antoni’s offence.

February 22, 2011 — The Knicks trade Felton, along with four other players, to Denver for Carmelo Anthony and veteran point guard Chauncey Billups.

April 25, 2011 — The Knicks get swept in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics after Billups and Stoudemire get hurt.

December 9, 2011 — The Warriors cut Lin after the lockout ends.

December 9, 2011 — The Knicks waive Billups and sign centre Tyson Chandler. They’re out of cap space, so they have to go into the 2011-12 season without a true point guard.

December 12, 2011 — The Houston Rockets sign Lin.

December 19, 2011 — Veteran point guard Baron Davis signs with the Knicks for a minimum contract. He has a back injury that will keep him out 8-10 weeks, but the Knicks still assume he’ll be the team’s point guard when he comes back healthy.

December 25, 2011 — The Houston Rockets waive Lin so they have room to sign overpriced Haitian centre Samuel Dalembert.

December 27, 2011 — The Knicks sign Lin because they have no point guards. He will be the team’s fourth option at point behind Toney Douglas, Iman Shumpert, and Mike Bibby.

December 28-January 16 — Lin plays 16 minutes in 12 games, scoring 9 total points. The Knicks go 5-7 in that span.

January 17, 2012 — Lin gets demoted to the D-League, where he plays for the Erie Bayhawks.

January 12-28, 2012 — The Knicks lose nine out of 10 games when it becomes clear that Shumpert can’t play point guard and there is no clear ball-handler or offensive catalyst on the entire team.

January 27, 2012 — Lin gets recalled from Erie after scoring a triple-double against the Reno Bighorns.

January 31, 2012 — After being terrible for the entire season, Mike Bibby gets benched.

February 2, 2012 — Toney Douglas — who was supposed to be a starter — completely falls apart and gets benched.

February 4, 2012 — After losing 11 out of 13 games, desperate Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni puts Lin in the game with 3:34 left in the first quarter against the Nets after Shumpert picks up his second foul. Lin scores 25 points off the bench and the Knicks win.

February 6, 2012 — Baron Davis suffers a setback from his back injury, and is ruled out indefinitely.

February 6, 2012 — Lin starts his first game, scoring 28 points and notching 8 assists.

The Knicks haven’t lost since.

