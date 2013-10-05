Jeremy Lin Explains Why He's Been Successful In The NBA

A Quora user asked: “How has Jeremy Lin been so successful even when so many people doubted his abilities?”

And the most perfect person decided to answer the question, that is, Jeremy Lin himself. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think God has empowered me in many situations and really opened the door for the perfect opportunities that have allowed me to overcome obstacles in my life. I can undoubtedly say that God has been with me every step of the way, giving me strength even when I didn’t think I had enough to go on. For example, there were many times I thought about quitting basketball my rookie year especially after getting sent to the D-league several times and again after getting cut from two teams my second year in the NBA. During those situations, God reminded me that everything happens for reason, and that He has a perfect plan and that my job is to glorify him with my heart and work ethic. In addition, I have been blessed with an amazing support system. My family and friends have been with me every step of the way and have kept me grounded. While I was in the D-league, I remember my parents driving to every game in Reno, Nevada. Once they had to buy snow chains for our minivan tires in order to drive to one of my games since there was a snow storm coming through. They made it to the game by halftime!”

So, there you have it. Religion has helped Lin move past his doubts and keep playing.

