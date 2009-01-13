Why Jeff Bewkes Bailed On Golden Globes

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes was supposed to be at the Golden Globes last night, where he would’ve seen HBO clean up, The Dark Knight win the one award for which it was nominated, and the movie Warner Bros. has a partial stake in, Slumdog Millionaire, sweep the movie categories.



But a funny thing happened on the way to the ceremony. Bewkes reportedly had the pilot of his private plane turn the jet around after complaining of food-poisoning, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Risky Business Blog. He never made it to the show, but we hope all of those wins make Bewkes feel a little better.

