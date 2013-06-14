Now We Know Why Jason Kidd Gave Up $6 Million To Become Coach Of The Nets

Jason Kidd surprised some when he retired from the Knicks with two years and $6 million left on his contract.



It turns out, Kidd will make more money coaching the Nets. In addition, the NBA says Kidd can play for the Nets if he wants and if the Nets need a player.

Kidd’s contract with the Nets is 4-years, $10.5 million with $7.5 million guaranteed according to Peter Vecsey.

NBA sources also told Marc Berman of the New York Post that Kidd is free to sign a player contract with the Nets “after January” of the upcoming season.

So if the Nets are making a playoff run and suddenly need an extra point guard, Kidd could become the first player-coach in the NBA since Dave Cowens with the Celtics in 1979.

