Why Jason Dufner Is Golf's Newest Cult Hero

After winning his first major, Jason Dufner is the newest sensation in golf.

Part of the attraction for sports fans is Dufner comes off as a guy they can relate to — he’s the guy that weekend golfers want to be.

Dufner is a beer drinking athlete with a little extra weight who just enjoys what he is doing even if he’s a little shy to the attention.

Oh yeah, there’s also his wife Amanda. Together, they are golf’s newest sweetheart couple.

Dufner became an internet sensation when Keegan Bradley posted the original Dufnering picture on Twitter

Rather than shy away from the phenomenon, he has embraced Dufnering

And after winning his first major he created another internet storm when he patted Amanda on the rear on national television

According to Dufner, his buddy took this picture of him sleeping with the Wanamaker Trophy

And he cemented his everyman status by figuring out how many beers can fit into the Wanamaker Trophy (43)

Before his stardom, Dufner was a walk-on at Auburn where he won three tournaments and today he remains a huge Auburn fan

Dufner turned pro in 2001 but didn't earn a spot on the PGA Tour until 2004

In 2006 and 2007 he was back on the Web.com tour before becoming a regular on the PGA Tour in 2008

Dufner looked like he was going to win his first major in 2011 when he held a 5 stroke lead with 4 holes to play. He blew the lead and lost a playoff in heartbreaking fashion.

He also had a shot at the 2012 Masters when he was tied for the lead after 36 holes. He finished 24th.

But three weeks later he finally broke through with his first win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where the victory beads looked natural on him

And just another three weeks later he won again at the Byron Nelson Championship

The U.S. lost the 2012 Ryder Cup, but Dufner went 3-1 and he was starting to be recognised as one of the best golfers in the world

The other star of Jason Dufner the Golfer is Dufner's wife, Amanda

She is often at tournaments supporting her husband

And of course, there was the butt-pat.

Dufner is well-known for his chewing tobacco habit while playing golf

His protruding lower-lip is very much a part of his look

Many golf fans are amused by his low-key approach and how he rarely shows any emotion.

Instead of emotion, it is more often a look of discomfort

As a kid, he still had that sheepish grin, even when meeting somebody famous like Dan Marino

Even though he looks like he never shows emotion, he still occasionally shows a lighter side like this commercial with his wife for PGA Tour apparel

