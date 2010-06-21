Why It's Too Soon To Be Looking For The End Of The Rally

The last month’s worth of economic news has been mixed to downright hostile to my thesis of a strong recovery of 4.0%-4.5% growth for 2010. Retail sales have been weaker, employment growth slowed markedly, initial unemployment claims remain elevated, and this week brought news that housing starts fell meaningfully after the expiration of the housing credit. Is this a pause, an anomaly, or the start of a trip back into the abyss?



I Am Not Folding My Cards Just Yet

I continue to stick to my bullish point of view because of a strong manufacturing sector that continues to improve, falling prices in several categories, especially energy, and continuing improvement in the auto sector.

Inventories, too, are still way too low, in my opinion. I expect continued improvement in wage income, and I think dividend incomes could improve in the months ahead. We have been truly spoiled the past several months as almost every indicator has pointed in the same direction: up. Now with many indicators pointing in different directions, more economic judgment is required.

Recall, back in the summer of 2009, I wrote almost monthly about how every indicator can’t go up at the same time and not to panic just because some indicators–especially employment–were still moving the wrong way. Now some of those early indicators are starting to take a pause, and I suspect even my ever-favoured manufacturing indicators will likely take a breather in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, I believe some sections of the service economy that have yet to show much growth will begin to kick in and become more important in the growth outlook in the months ahead. Strong bookings reported from the airline sector this week are consistent with that hypothesis.

Extreme Strength in March May Have Been a Fluke

Reading the indicators is particularly treacherous this time around because March represented a perfect storm of positives for the economy: an early Easter, appliance rebates, favourable weather, and a huge stock of pent-up demand.

May was just the reverse: a holiday-shortened month with unusually cool weather. Did very much really change between March and May as the indictors are signaling, or did the economy show steadier, but slower, growth than I and many other economists believed?

I plead guilty to feeling too good about a stunningly positive March. If you put all three months together, I think the economy is still in pretty good shape. Sliding a month ahead, I still believe GDP will grow 3.5%-4.0% in the June quarter.

Too Soon to Be Looking for the End

I think a lot of people are now looking to indicators that were perfect for predicting market bottoms and a little less useful in the middle of a recovery. Initial unemployment claims is one of those indicators that is now being overused and misinterpreted. Just 12 months into a recovery seems just a little too soon to be looking for a major downturn. A pause, yes, but a collapse, no.

While consumption expenditures have recovered everything they lost in the recovery plus a bit, industrial production has recovered less than half of what was lost this recession, even after a very strong May industrial production report. Inventories too are still at record lows in terms of days of sales on hand. It seems to me that there is still a lot of runway in front of us.

Recoveries typically end when real (inflation-adjusted) consumer incomes deteriorate, as inflation erodes the consumer’s spending power and the economy approaches full capacity utilization. With hours worked and nominal wages all moving in the right direction and now news that price levels are down for two months running, it looks as though real income growth should improve in the months ahead, which is more consistent with a broad-based recovery than a downturn.

Like a rocket in space, once put in motion, the economy’s momentum is tough to stop without some external force. The cycle of more spending leading to more production, more income, and even more spending is a difficult thing to halt. However, outside government policy decisions are the factor that could upset the apple cart, as I discuss in this week’s video.

This Week’s Data, a Draw Between Bulls and Bears

As I suspected last week, housing starts were down meaningfully due to the expiration of the homebuyers’ credit at the end of April. For some reason the market acted like this was a huge surprise. Inflation data for the week were more tame than expected, with both the Consumer Price and Producer Price Indexes showing sequential monthly declines. Industrial production was the positive surprise of the week, with monthly growth of over 1%. The more forward-looking regional purchasing managers’ reports were mixed; the Empire State index remained strong, while the Philly Fed report was off meaningfully from recent highs but still in growth territory.

Housing Starts off Sharply, No Surprise to Morningstar

In last week’s column I expressed concern at how high the expectations were for housing starts given the expiration of a generous $8,000 credit that was available until April 30. Unfortunately, starts did sink in May, as outlined by Morningstar’s housing analyst, Eric Landry:

Housing starts took an unsurprising dip in May, but the long-term picture is unchanged. As expected, housing starts took a dip in May, declining 10% from April’s heated level to 593,000 units on a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR). Worse yet, single-family starts declined 17% to 468,000 SAAR. Permits, which started declining in April, suffered a 6% decline in total permits and a 10% decline in single-family permits, both at an annual rate. We don’t think investors should make too much of the May declines, as the expiration of the tax credit obviously impacted results. A decline was inevitable, and we’re frankly surprised it wasn’t more severe. There’s evidence that the builders put significant amounts of spec into place in the months leading into the expiration so they wouldn’t get caught short on inventory. Now that the credit has expired, the market will need to work off any leftover inventories. We don’t see it as a huge problem, as new-home inventories were at generational lows in April. Any increases in May won’t be enough to change that dynamic. More important than the month-to-month fluctuations is the fact that the industry continues to put in place materially fewer units than potential demand, both for primary ownership and rental units. Each day the industry produces at the current rate is another day of healing for the overall housing market. Industrial Production Continues to Power Along Industrial production in May was up 1.2% for the month and 7.6% from last May. The index has now recovered about half of the 15% decline that it experienced during the recession. Coming up on the one-year anniversary of the bottom of industrial production, Eric Landry indicates that this is one of the best recoveries we have seen in industrial production in the post-World War II era. The number this week came as a surprise and was aided by strong growth from the utilities sector. Manufacturing, the largest sector, grew at faster than 1%, while only the construction sector grew at less than 1%. Overall Inflation Rate Still Benign

The overall inflation rate declined 0.2% (2.4% annualized) in May following a 0.1% decline in April. On a full year-over-year basis, prices were up a modest 2.0%. The bulk of the recent declines are due to falling energy prices helped along by stable housing costs that make up almost a third of the index. Outside of energy, most other categories were up, but at a more modest pace than in previous months. Only tobacco, used cars, and an array of public services showed any meaningful change. Lower energy prices in particular will put extra money in consumers’ pocketbooks. I was afraid that rising inflation could crimp consumer spending, but those fears now appear to be misplaced. I will be revisiting my inflation forecast over the next few weeks with an eye toward sharply reducing my 3% inflation estimate for 2010. Data From Real Companies, Across Sectors, Still Looking Strong

The most surprising news I heard this week came from Dave Whiston, Morningstar’s auto analyst. Apparently, General Motors has decided to forgo the normal summer shutdown at nine of 11 plants because inventories had fallen too low. Low inventories are not a problem at just GM, either. Recent inventory data showed that stocks had fallen to a 48-day supply across the industry, versus a more normal level of 60 days of supply. One GM model, the Equinox, was down to an unbelievable 18 days of supply. Industrywide inventories are at their fifth-lowest level in the last 19 years. Likewise, Adam Fleck, one of our senior industrial analysts, reports that things are perking up at Caterpillar too: Cat sees strong rebound in dealer sales. This week, Caterpillar (CAT) noted that its three-month moving average of dealer retail sales growth turned sharply upward in May, with machinery sales climbing to a year-over-year positive level for the first time since September 2008. The Asia-Pacific region led the way, increasing 38% from a year ago, although we’re also encouraged by a 15% increase in North American machine sales–the first positive growth for the region since August 2006. Cat’s engine sales rate of change remained negative year over year but improved to a 10% drop from a 21% decline in April. In all, it seems that 2010 is shaping up to be a strong rebound year for Cat, in line with our 20% full-year revenue growth expectations. Delinquencies Continue to Fall at Major Credit Card Companies

We had good news from our banks team this week, too, as credit card data continued to show improvement as outlined by Michael Kon, a senior member of our banking team: Housing Reports Dominate Next Week’s News But Will Shed Little Light

I suspect that new and existing home sales might point in different directions next week because of differences in recognition policies and the expired homebuyers’ tax credit. New home sales are recognised at signing (whether or not the house has actually been built). Existing home sales are recognised at the formal closing, not when the initial contract is signed. New home sales signed in May are not eligible for the tax credit (the credit specified that signings had to be completed by April 30) so I suspect new homes will be off over 10% or more in May to something in the neighbourhood of 450,000 units (on a seasonally adjusted annual rate basis). Existing home sales, which had to be signed by April 30, don’t have to close until June 30 to still be eligible for the credit. Some homes signed in March and April–still eligible for the credit–will close in May or even in June. A previously reported increase in pending home sales in March and April would be consistent with growth in existing home sales for May that will be reported next week. My best guess for sales of existing homes is about 6 million units (a seasonally adjusted annual rate). I suspect that May will probably represent a peak in existing home sales for a couple of months. After that, I suspect a combination of higher affordability and some easing of credit will enable existing home sales to begin increasing again, though it is doubtful that sales will exceed 6 million units for some time. Sales that high are not necessary to support my bullish GDP forecast. May Durable Orders Could Be Down Next Week–Don’t Panic

Durable goods orders overall last month were up a stunning 2.8%, due largely to a huge increase in aircraft orders. Excluding the volatile transportation sectors, orders were actually down 0.1% in April. For the May orders, to be reported next week, I suspect overall orders to be down as the bounce in the transportation sector is unlikely to repeat. Strong months are usually followed by weak months. On the other hand, non-defence orders, excluding transportation, are likely to show improvement based on the various manufacturing surveys. In fact, April’s soft numbers were a surprise based on those same surveys, so I think there might be an upward revision in April’s numbers. Last GDP Revision Should Still Show 3% Growth

At the end of next week we receive the final GDP report for the first quarter. Last month’s revision reduced GDP growth to 3.0% from the previous estimate of 3.2%. I believe that growth in the second quarter, when it is reported in late July, is likely to be modestly higher at 3.5%-4.0%, this time driven by better business investment numbers. Consumer growth is likely to have slowed from the first quarter, and net exports will continue to be a drag in the second quarter.

