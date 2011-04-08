Why It's Simply Insane To Equate Government Fiscal Health With Prosperity

Joe Weisenthal

Perhaps the most ludicrous premise in Paul Ryan’s “Path To Prosperity” is this idea that if the government runs a surplus then we’ll see prosperity.

There’s a simple disproof of this. We had a surplus, and it was right before the start of a gigantic economic and market bust.

Remember? 1999 and 2000? We finally got a surplus, and the economy hasn’t looked back since.

chart

