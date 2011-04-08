Why It's Simply Insane To Equate Government Fiscal Health With Prosperity

Perhaps the most ludicrous premise in Paul Ryan’s “Path To Prosperity” is this idea that if the government runs a surplus then we’ll see prosperity.



There’s a simple disproof of this. We had a surplus, and it was right before the start of a gigantic economic and market bust.

Remember? 1999 and 2000? We finally got a surplus, and the economy hasn’t looked back since.

