Why It's Ridiculous That Obama Is Posing In Front Of A Row Of Doctors

For his latest healthcare announcement, Barack Obama is posing in front of a row of white-coated doctors.



He uses that imagery because people respect doctors, and presume them to be non-partisan. They just want a solution. It helps that they’re dressed in white, because we associate whiteness with angels and other holy beings.

But look, doctors have their own biases too. They have self interested viewpoints — like opposition to a greater use of nurses, technicians, and devices who might cut into their profit margins. And beyond that, it’s just not true that doctors will necessarily be founts of wisdom about policy or economics. In many cases, it’s likely they haven’t spent any time thingking about macro issues.

Obama wouldn’t announce financial reform in front of a line of approving bankers (or insurance executives). Well he looks just as absurd being surrounded by doctors.

