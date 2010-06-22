Why It's Ludicrous To Blame Liability Caps For The BP Oil Spill

We heard it after the financial crisis, that a large reason the banks imploded was moral hazard — the notion that because they could reasonably expect a government backstop in the event of a crisis, they were incentivized to take outside risks.



And now we’re hearing it regarding the BP oil disaster, and it makes way less sense.

Multiple folks have made the argument, though most recently it was Daniel Indiviglio writing for The Atlantic, presenting the libertarian side of the debate. If it weren’t for the liability caps, BP would not have been so reckless.

Really, that’s the argument:

Without a net to catch the oil companies if they fell, BP probably would have been more careful. Cheap insurance creates a moral hazard, where you are lulled into believing that your risks are fully covered at a low price. Spending money on additional safety measures becomes a bad business proposition; after all, insurance has you covered.

Indeed, not only does this moral hazard result in behaving less prudently, but it also provides little incentive to put plans in place to respond to disasters. Why bother? No matter how bad the spill gets, you’ll only be responsible up to the government cap, which will be covered by your insurance.

In theory, sure. But only in theory.

First of all, if BP actually made this kind of calculation, then they obviously bet wrong. The liability cap will prove to be a joke. The company has already set aside over $20 billion, and many analysts expect that the total will will go alot higher. We’ve seen the $80 billion number.

What’s more, if you figure that BP was really thinking about its possibile liability cap, then you have to figure that the company might have also figured that: gee, regulators, politicians, and lawyers could really take us to the cleaners, even if on paper we won’t owe that much.

This was why the argument that moral hazard caused the financial crisis was never all that compelling: OK, AIG and Citigroup and some others received a bailout, but not before massive amounts of wealth (not to mention careers, reputations, and in some cases actual lives) went down the toilet.

What the moral hazard crowd– and, actually, the people who blame lousy BP management — fail to realise is that sometimes people just don’t know how things will turn out. That’ really not satisfying for policymakers, who seek to blame greedy businessmen, nor is it satisfying for folks like Indiviglio, who want to blame policymakers for creating the conditions by which a Deepwater Horizon could happen.

Here’s what John Carney wrote regarding bank failure back in August, 2009:

Knowledge problems, crises rooted in mistakes rather than incentives or outright fraud, are far more difficult to address. What can we do about the fact that many of the smartest people in finance weren’t smart enough to see the problems that would cripple their banks? Wish for people who were smarter still?

And that’s the case here. BP probably thought that blowout preventers, basically worked, or they thought that a spill would be minimal, or something. What’s not reasonable is to think they contemplated a disaster anywhere near the scale of Deepwater Horizon, but figured the government would have its back.

