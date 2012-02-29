Why It’s Bad That Android Has 850k Daily Activations

With a year-on-year growth rate of more than 250%, 850,000 new Android devices are activated each day, jetting the total number of Android devices around the world past 300 million.



These numbers are a testament to the break-neck speed of innovation that defines the Android ecosystem.” – Andy Rubin, SVP, Mobile and Digital Content, Google

