Why It's Absurd For Britain To Allow Catholics To Marry The Monarch

British Prime Minister David Cameron passed a law allowing the British monarch to marry a Catholic. This has been widely praised as a move to modernize the institution of the monarchy and end an anachronic discriminatory policy.



In reality, the policy is absurd.

But isn’t it just desserts after centuries of anti-Catholic discrimination in the UK?

That legacy of British discimination is real. Up until the 19th century, if you wanted to join the British civil service, you had to swear an oath that the Eucharist was a symbol, and not the real Blood and Body of Christ. But that’s largely over now. So we don’t need to worry about it so much.

Can the Monarch be a Catholic? Why not?

No, the Monarch cannot be a Catholic. And the reason is obvious: the King or Queen of the United Kingdom is also the head of the Church of England. You cannot be the head of a church and belong to another church. It’s not discrimination. It’s not even common sense. It’s basic logic.

Ok, maybe, but can’t an Anglican fall in love with a Catholic? Or a Catholic with an Anglican? What’s wrong with that!

There’s nothing wrong with that. But there is a problem if the Anglican in question is the Monarch of the Church of England, and here it is: when they get married, Catholics swear an oath to raise their children in the Catholic faith. It’s what my wife and I did. It might be fine for the head of the Church of England to be married to someone who’s not an Anglican. But it would be absurd for him or her to be married to someone who has taken a sworn oath to raise the NEXT head of the Church of England Catholic.

QED.

B- b- but what if an Anglican Monarch and a Catholic fall desperately in love? What then, you heartless bastard?

Congratulations to them! There is a very easily available tool to them, it’s known as abdication. If they love each other and want to live together and build a family, they should be free to do so! And to raise tons of little English Catholic princes!

It’s what Edward VIII did when he wanted to marry a divorcee, as I learned watching The King’s Speech, and it saved Britain from having a Nazi King during World War II.

In Europe at least, being a King is pretty much the worse, most thankless job anyone could imagine. There is absolutely no freedom whatsoever, your entire life is dictated by others, fruitless, and spent under the magnifying glass of the media from cradle to grave. I wouldn’t wish it on my worse enemy.

Making someone abdicate so they can spend their life with the person they love is pretty much a gift.

