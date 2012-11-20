Why It Sucks To Be Worth $1 Billion

Photo: Flickr / Financial Times Photos

You might think the goal of any startup is to become worth more than $1 billion.The Times’ Nick Bilton says it shouldn’t be.



In a new column, he lists five reasons why it’s terrible:

Once you’re in the billion-dollar startup club, it’s hard to get out safely.

Hardly any company can afford to buy you, unless it’s Google, Microsoft, or Apple, which hardly makes acquisitions easy.

You need to have flawless execution once you’re valued at more than $1 billion.

If a company is overvalued it might need to implement “down round investments” to put the company at a lower valuation.

It’s harder to attract good talent because there’s less of an opportunity for that new employee to get rich.

Don’t Miss: The Truth Is That Being An Entrepreneur Is Completely Horrible >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.