Why It Sucks To Be Worth $1 Billion

Megan Rose Dickey
drew houston

Photo: Flickr / Financial Times Photos

You might think the goal of any startup is to become worth more than $1 billion.The Times’ Nick Bilton says it shouldn’t be.

In a new column, he lists five reasons why it’s terrible:

  • Once you’re in the billion-dollar startup club, it’s hard to get out safely.
  • Hardly any company can afford to buy you, unless it’s Google, Microsoft, or Apple, which hardly makes acquisitions easy.
  • You need to have flawless execution once you’re valued at more than $1 billion.
  • If a company is overvalued it might need to implement “down round investments” to put the company at a lower valuation.
  • It’s harder to attract good talent because there’s less of an opportunity for that new employee to get rich.

Don’t Miss: The Truth Is That Being An Entrepreneur Is Completely Horrible >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.