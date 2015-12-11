Software engineers get higher offers if they start their careers in San Francisco

No matter where a software engineer wants to live, they have higher earning potential if they move out of the Bay Area and relocate, a new study from Hired shows.

The job search site crunched through 80,000 interview requests and job offers made for software engineers on the platform.

While the city’s average salary may be lower than working in San Francisco, candidates transferring from the Bay Area command well above the averages in 10 major metropolitan areas. In San Diego, for example, offers for San Francisco candidates were $19,000 higher on average than the normal $115,000 salary.

In other words, it’s better to start your career in San Francisco and transfer to one of these cities because you’ll command more money, Hired concluded.

