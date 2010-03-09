Why Isn't The iPad Shipping With A Calculator App? Steve Jobs Didn't Like The Way It Looked

Why isn’t the iPad shipping with a stocks application, a weather application or a calculator like the iPhone did?



According to John Gruber at Daring Fireball, Steve Jobs didn’t like the way they looked when they were blown up:

It’s not that Apple couldn’t just create bigger versions of these apps and have them run on the iPad. It wasn’t a technical problem, it was a design problem. There were, internally to Apple (of course), versions of these apps (or at least some of them) with upscaled iPad-sized graphics, but otherwise the same UI and layout as the iPhone versions. Ends up that just blowing up iPhone apps to fill the iPad screen looks and feels weird, even if you use higher-resolution graphics so that nothing looks pixelated. So they were scrapped by you-know-who. Perhaps they’ll appear on the iPad in some re-imagined form this summer with OS 4.0, but when the iPad ships next month, there won’t be versions of these apps. At least that’s the story I’ve heard from a few well-informed little birdies.

Gruber goes on to point out that this could have implications for the rest of the applications that were built specifically for the iPhone. Sure, you’ll be able to use them on the iPad, but it remains to be seen how well those apps will translate from a smaller screen to the bigger screen of the iPad.

