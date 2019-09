Why is young Steve Jobs giving IBM the finger in this picture?



Probably because he was still an angry young man, stuck working as a technician at Atari — his first job out of college.

But then, you’d already know that if you’d read our post: Hey, Graduates, Check Out These CEOs’ First Jobs (SLIDESHOW)

Good news is, there’s still time.

Go check it out→

