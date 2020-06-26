'Why is Yahoo Mail not working?': 5 ways to fix Yahoo Mail if it freezes or won't send emails

Mark Wilson/Getty When Yahoo Mail stops working, it’s likely due to one of a few simple errors.

If Yahoo Mail isn’t working for you, there are a few potential issues that could be the cause.

In some cases, both ad blockers and outdated internet browsers can stop Yahoo Mail from working.

You should also make sure that you’re sending emails to the correct addresses, and haven’t accidentally blocked anyone.

Like most email clients, Yahoo Mail isn’t perfect.

If you’re having difficulty with Yahoo Mail on your Mac or PC and suspect something is wrong, follow our brief troubleshooting guide here to fix the issue.

How to fix Yahoo Mail when it’s not working

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You might need to disable your ad blocker before doing anything.

Before you do anything else, if you have an ad blocker installed, try disabling it and refreshing the page. Ad blocking software can sometimes stop websites from loading correctly.

If the problem persists, find your problem in the guide below and try the matching troubleshooting method.

If the Yahoo Mail website is very slow, or the buttons and menus aren’t working

Evan Lorne/Shutterstock Make sure you’re using a modern browser.

It’s possible that the issue is with your internet browser. If you’re on a desktop or laptop, make sure you’re using a Yahoo-compatible browser – either Firefox, Chrome, Safari, or Edge – and that your browser has installed its most recent update.

There might also be an issue with your internet connection. Try running a speed test, and check to see if other websites are just as slow. If they are, get closer to your router, or try resetting it.

Clearing your internet browser’s cache may help as well. If you’re using a mobile device, make sure you’re using the Yahoo Mail app and that it has the most recent update installed.

If you’re having trouble signing in

SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Have you ever logged into Yahoo Mail on this device before? If not, there might be an issue.

If it’s a new computer or mobile device, and you’re using Yahoo Mail on it for the first time, you’ll be asked to verify your information. If you’ve made too many unsuccessful login attempts, your account may lock for 12 hours before you’re allowed to sign in again.

If you’re worried that your account may have been hacked, select the “Forgot Password” option and change your password immediately.

If you’re unable to send emails

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can check any email you’ve sent for errors by heading to your ‘Sent’ folder.

You might just be making some small mistakes.

Emails that have sent successfully will appear in your “Sent” folder, so check that first. If it’s there, it’s been sent.

If the email isn’t there, check your “Drafts” folder – maybe you didn’t actually send the email like you thought you did.

Double-check the spelling of the recipient’s email address to make sure you’ve sent it to the right person. Also make sure that you haven’t blocked their address.

Lastly, ask the recipient to check their own Spam folder, filters, and blocked addresses list to ensure that your email didn’t hit any walls on its way to them.

If you’re unable to receive emails

Flickr / Dev Bootcamp Get someone else to help test your account.

Try sending a blank email to yourself to verify if the issue is with your account, or with the account of the person who’s trying to email you.

Check your Spam folder, filters, and blocked addresses list to make sure the sender’s email didn’t get blocked on its way to you.

If nothing seems amiss, ask the sender to verify that they spelled your email address correctly.

