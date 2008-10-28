Why Is Woz Making Such Awful Commercials?

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is very rich. (Just ask his ex-girlfriend Kathy Griffin, who always seems to be talking about his wealth).



So why is Woz shilling for Scottevest, which seems to sell vests and other clothing for geeks? Woz now also appears in two Web commercials for Scottevest. They are terrible:





Coming soon, according to Scottevest.com: Evolution of the Woz, Enter the Woz, The Woz Strikes Bac, Club Woz and The Wizard of Woz.

