Weezer Takes Over YouTube

If you’ve been on YouTube in the past couple of days, you’re probably asking yourself this question – Why is Weezer in all these videos?

In a brilliant viral marketing move to promote their new album, “Hurley,” Weezer appears in videos made by well known YouTube stars that have up to 1.96 million subscribers. Previously, the band won a Grammy for “Best Short Form Music Video” for their song “Pork and Beans” which featured several YouTube personalities.

From “Fred and Weezer go to the Moon” to “Auto-Tune the News #13,” watch Weezer rock out and push their album via viral videos.

Auto-Tune the News #13: driving. stripping. swinging. (ft. Weezer)

Hot For Words: I spanked Weezer!

The Key of Awesome #28: Anastasia! (ft Weezer)

Magic Hugs: How To Be Tight (Episode 3)

Ray William Johnson: Ray It Ain't So

Dave Days: Rock Paper Scissors Shoot with Weezer!

Onision: DANGER MEETS WEEZER!!!

Fred and Weezer Go to the Moon

Weezer YouTube Invasion Behind The Scenes

