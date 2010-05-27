Here's The Real Reason This Beautiful Greek Hotel Is Still Empty

You’d think it would be a great time to travel to Greeks. The euro is on the fritz and American tourists are a hotter commodity than any time since the Marshall Plan.

So why is Greece having a harder time attracting tourists?

Spiegel:

Reservations are down by an average of about 30 per cent nationwide since last summer, and experts expect a large number of cancellations. The Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE) reported that in the first 24 hours after the general strike in early May, more than 5,800 reservations were canceled in 28 Athens hotels. According to SETE calculations, at least 300,000 Germans will decide not to make their usual trips to Greece this year.

Obviously a few tourists were scared off by photos of violent riots. Germans may have canceled trips to Greece out of spite.

But there’s also a major obstacle to American tourists: air travel is more expensive than ever.

Airlines began capacity cuts to Europe during the oil spike of 2008. Since the global recession (and the European debt crisis) capacity cuts have continued. The average summer round-trip ticket to Western Europe is $1,326, according to Travelocity Senior Editor Genevieve Shaw Brown. The average trip to Greece is even higher.

