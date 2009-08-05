Why Is The White House Withholding Info On Cash-For-Clunkers?

With the Senate set to vote on an extension to the controversial Cash-For-Clunkers program, you’d think the White House would be forthcoming with data from the early days, particularly if it’s really as “successful” as is being claimed.



But they’re not, and some wonder whether it’s because the program is helping foreign automakers more than the domestics.

AP: The Obama administration is refusing to release government records on its “cash for clunkers” rebate program that would substantiate — or undercut — claims of its success.

President Barack Obama wants $2 billion more to boost car sales, days after the first $1 billion was made available. Obama has promised greater transparency, but Transportation Department officials say they don’t have time to turn over sales data provided by car dealers.

The limited information shows most buyers are not picking Ford, Chrysler or General Motors vehicles, and six of the top 10 vehicles purchased are Honda, Toyota and Hyundai. The Associated Press has sought release of the data since last week. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said Sunday the government would release it.

