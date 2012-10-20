Here Are The Top Theories For Why The Market Took A Bath

Joe Weisenthal
Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus offers some theories about why the market tanked.We summarize:

  • Europe: No money injections into EU banks yet. Financials getting hit hard. Especially Spanish banks.
  • Options expiry: Always a potential thing that creates volatility.
  • NASDAQ falling below technical levels.
  • A Canadian M&A deal falls apart. Risk-Arm bets getting unwound.
  • Asset rotation: Allocation moves from Treasuries to European debt.

Nothing’s that compelling, really, and actually that’s part of what makes this interesting.

Here are some notable movements in the market:

  • Apple -2.5%
  • Chipotle: -15.8%
  • McDonald’s: -4.25%
  • GE: -3.38%
  • NASDAQ: -2.2%
  • Dow down over 200.

