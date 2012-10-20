Here Are The Top Theories For Why The Market Took A Bath

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images

Europe: No money injections into EU banks yet. Financials getting hit hard. Especially Spanish banks.

Options expiry: Always a potential thing that creates volatility.

NASDAQ falling below technical levels.

A Canadian M&A deal falls apart. Risk-Arm bets getting unwound.

Asset rotation: Allocation moves from Treasuries to European debt.

Nothing’s that compelling, really, and actually that’s part of what makes this interesting.

Here are some notable movements in the market:

Apple -2.5%

Chipotle: -15.8%

McDonald’s: -4.25%

GE: -3.38%

NASDAQ: -2.2%

Dow down over 200.

