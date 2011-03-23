Why Is The Libya War Called Operation Odyssey Dawn?

Navy



Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom—those were war names that meant something! Is the Libyan assault meant to last 10 years, like Odysseus’ journey? Josh Dzieza on the history of naming military operations, from Barbarossa to Blue Spoon, and what Odyssey Dawn really means.Of all the things to hear crackle over an intercom, “Odyssey Dawn” probably isn’t the one most likely to get your adrenaline pumping. At Vanity Fair, James Walcott says the name of the Libyan military operation reminds him of a 1970s porn star. Tom Watson, a ship in the Carnival cruise fleet.

