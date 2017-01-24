'Star Wars' fans are freaking out over the new movie's logo

Kirsten Acuna
Daisy Ridley Rey Star Wars Force AwakensDisney/Lucasfilm

Disney dropped huge news Monday morning for “Star Wars” fans. The title of the eighth movie will be “The Last Jedi.”

While fans are reacting and speculating about what the title could mean, there’s one thing in particular that stood out — the red font of the “Star Wars” logo. 

Star wars episode VIII titleDisney/Lucasfilm

Usually, the “Star Wars” logo is prominently yellow. 

Here’s “The Force Awakens” logo:

Star wars force awakens soundtrackDisney / Lucasfilm

It’s driving fans nuts.

Fans are also waiting to see other language translations of the title since the plural form of Jedi is written different in several countries.

It looks like Disney has only released an English version of the logo so far. For potential spoilers’ sake, it may stay that way. Here’s how the title was revealed on the German “Star Wars” Twitter account:

Star warsTwitter

But, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a red “Star Wars” logo. 

Don’t freak out completely.

It’s also leading to a lot of fan speculation. 

While many may be quick to think the title simply refers to Luke Skywalker, who very well could be the last Jedi, fans should remember that Jedi can be singular or plural. Perhaps the title is referring to both Luke and Rey, and possibly others.

What does it all mean? Well, we can’t be sure yet. 

We do know there’s a 2013 “Star Wars” book that was released with the same name, but I doubt the film will be a direct adaptation. I would keep your eyes peeled for a teaser trailer soon now that we’ve had the title unveiled. How does Super Bowl Sunday sound?

Comment from discussion The Official Title for Star Wars: Episode VIII Revealed.

